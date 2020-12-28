Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.64 EPS

Brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.67. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

