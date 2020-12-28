$104.73 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report $104.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $103.90 million. Luminex reported sales of $90.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $410.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $412.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $474.28 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $479.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

LMNX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,141. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.62. Luminex has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

