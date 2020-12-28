Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.60

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.60 and last traded at $87.69, with a volume of 9630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.24.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

