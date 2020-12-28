Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.15

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.15 and last traded at $106.70, with a volume of 130260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

The stock has a market cap of $554.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

