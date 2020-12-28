R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.01

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 4328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

RCM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

