Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.37. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 3,624 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.