Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.91. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 56,956 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

