SparkPoint Price Up 4.5% This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $133,969.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00131540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00629488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00160225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00323891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016933 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,513,445,272 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

SparkPoint Token Trading

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.