Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0295

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00131540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00629488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00160225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00323891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016933 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

