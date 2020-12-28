Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $589,786.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

