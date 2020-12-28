Neumark Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $17,018.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neumark has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00046072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00306173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.58 or 0.02170776 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (NEU) is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,372,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,854,776 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

