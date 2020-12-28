Brokerages Set China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Price Target at $50.00

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

SNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. 4,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,387. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.21 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 785,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 155,413 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 505,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

