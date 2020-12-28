Insider Buying: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Buys 51,195 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.35. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

