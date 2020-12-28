AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,590,000.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $8,280,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 101,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,099. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 144.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 340,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.