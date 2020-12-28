Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TSE:KL traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$53.79. 410,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,700. The stock has a market cap of C$14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$25.67 and a twelve month high of C$76.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.34.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

KL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

