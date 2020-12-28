Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

LITE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.84. 22,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,407,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

