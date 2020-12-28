Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of STN traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.17. 74,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,600. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.02. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$31.00 and a 12 month high of C$44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.15 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.