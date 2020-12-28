Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of STN traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.17. 74,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,600. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.02. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$31.00 and a 12 month high of C$44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.15 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.
Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.
