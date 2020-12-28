Perlin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.46 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Perlin has a total market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00023092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00132259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00630011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00161101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00323398 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017015 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.