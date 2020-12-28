Xaya (CHI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,659.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $2,659.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,236,878 coins and its circulating supply is 45,094,751 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

