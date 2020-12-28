Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $23,506.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013444 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POLISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.