Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

