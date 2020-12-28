Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,845. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $167.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

