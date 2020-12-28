Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 12,323 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 4,401 call options.
Shares of NYSE:IPOF traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $12.72. 126,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $13.40.
About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI
Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.