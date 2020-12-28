Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 12,323 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 4,401 call options.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $12.72. 126,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

