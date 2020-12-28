Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post sales of $91.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.35 million to $92.20 million. EverQuote reported sales of $73.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $341.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.99 million to $341.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $419.10 million, with estimates ranging from $413.29 million to $425.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ EVER traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $38.77. 3,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 1.60.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

