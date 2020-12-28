INT (INT) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, INT has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $1.60 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00045719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00308333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $584.30 or 0.02169313 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

