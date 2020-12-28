Energo Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $145,380.73 and approximately $2,117.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00045719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00308333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.30 or 0.02169313 BTC.

Energo (TSL) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Coinrail, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

