MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.0569 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $543,362.05 and approximately $28.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can now be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00045719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00308333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $584.30 or 0.02169313 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.