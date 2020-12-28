$0.80 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 587,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

