Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.