Urban Edge Properties (UE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,092. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

