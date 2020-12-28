CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE CWX traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.54. The company had a trading volume of 107,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.17. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$7.67. The firm has a market cap of C$587.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.28.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$472.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

