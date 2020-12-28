Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

NPI stock traded up C$0.37 on Monday, hitting C$44.81. 287,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$47.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.99.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPI has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.80.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

