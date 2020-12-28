Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.409 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$20.81. 584,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,641. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.84 and a 12-month high of C$22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$501.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7407136 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.