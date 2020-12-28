iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.89

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $86.64, with a volume of 1595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after buying an additional 1,162,465 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 196,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.