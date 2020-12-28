Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.01

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 1736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

