Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.01

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 1736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.80 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
