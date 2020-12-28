iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $297.72

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $297.72 and last traded at $296.39, with a volume of 672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

