Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.00

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.00 and last traded at $185.16, with a volume of 14086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

