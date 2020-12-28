Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.00

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.00 and last traded at $185.16, with a volume of 14086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.94.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,454. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
