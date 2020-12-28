Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. 3,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,596. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

