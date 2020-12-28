Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinox Gold’s earnings. Equinox Gold reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equinox Gold.

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:EQX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 14,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,762. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.16.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

