ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0392 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $418,729.11 and approximately $105,706.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 263.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000324 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,695,126 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

