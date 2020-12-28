Namecoin Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $39,248.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,883.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.31 or 0.01358843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00061968 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00243401 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.