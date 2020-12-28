Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.41

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 21890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLEX shares. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

