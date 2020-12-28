WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.00

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 1488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Get WESCO International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WESCO International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 4,436.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000.

WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.