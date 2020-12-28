Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.06. Shineco shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

