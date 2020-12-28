Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.21. Annovis Bio shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

