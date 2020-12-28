The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) Shares Gap Down to $4.94

The OLB Group, Inc. (NYSE:OLB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.69. The OLB Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 625 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on The OLB Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28.

The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

The OLB Group Company Profile (NYSE:OLB)

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

