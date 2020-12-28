Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Receives GBX 33.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock traded up GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 20.40 ($0.27). 6,230,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,280,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. Premier Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

