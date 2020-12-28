Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Cheniere Energy posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

LNG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.