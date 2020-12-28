Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. MAG Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MAG Silver.

Shares of NYSE MAG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. 5,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,820. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

