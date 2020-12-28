HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Up 16% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $29,661.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Kryptono and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00130540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00628833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00159007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00323294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016748 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

